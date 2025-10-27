Dave Canales: We can’t ignore impact Rico Dowdle is having

The Panthers moved Chuba Hubbard back into the starting lineup when the running back returned from a calf strain in Week 7, but it sounds like Rico Dowdle may be returning to the role he filled while Hubbard is out.

Dowdle ran eight times for 54 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Bills while Hubbard had 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown. Dowdle also led the team in rushing in Week 7 and he posted 472 yards from scrimmage in his two starts earlier this season.

On Monday, head coach Dave Canales said that Dowdle has been “exceptional” and that conversations about how to handle the timeshare in the backfield will “definitely” be taking place in the coming days.

“That’s something we’re looking at, and you know, again, we have to respect the job that Chuba has done for us, to get us to the point where we’ve established a mentality about how we run,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “And we cannot ignore the fact that Rico has made an impact when he’s been out there. So these are things that we’re talking through as a staff, and we’ll make that decision as the week goes on.”

The Panthers fell to 4-4 with Sunday’s loss and they’ll hope to have quarterback Bryce Young back with Dowdle and Hubbard for their Week 9 road game against the Packers.