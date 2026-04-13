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David Bailey met with Titans last week

  
Published April 13, 2026 10:23 AM

With quarterback Fernando Mendoza the heavy favorite to be selected at No. 1 overall for some time, the intrigue in this year’s draft really starts at No. 2.

The Jets hold that pick with the Cardinals at No. 3, the Titans at No. 4, and the Giants at No. 5 to round out the first five selections.

One player who is likely under consideration from No. 2 to No. 5 is edge rusher David Bailey, who had a pre-draft visit with Tennessee last week.

Bailey, who played his last year of college ball at Texas Tech, recorded 14.5 sacks with 19.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

He previously played three years at Stanford. In 46 total collegiate games, Bailey recorded 29.0 sacks with 42.0 tackles for loss.