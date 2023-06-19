 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

David Bakhtiari: Don’t want to jinx or oversell it, but knee feels very strong

  
Published June 19, 2023 09:13 AM
TQb3lIRbny_z
June 15, 2023 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Packers players are all banding together behind Jordan Love and discuss why Green Bay could surprise teams next season.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari made some headlines earlier this offseason by referring to the Packers as “they” and saying the team is in rebuilding mode , which was a characterization that some others in the organization took issue with in response.

Bakhtiari later revisited the comments and said that rebuilding didn’t mean the team couldn’t contend in 2023. Their chances of doing so will look better if Bakhtiari is healthy and playing well, but the last couple of seasons have been short on the health front.

Knee issues kept Bakhtiari out for all but one game in 2021 and he missed six more contests last year. Bakhtiari’s final offseason report on the current state of his knee was a positive one, however.
“I feel really good ,” Bakhtiari said, via Pete Dougherty of PackersNews.com. “Obviously I don’t want to jinx it or oversell anything. But I think it will show up in how much I play. . . . I was just giving it everything I could to make it work for last year. It wasn’t ideal, but sometimes you’re not dealt the best hand. Now I’d say from a (knee) strength standpoint I feel very strong.”

Bakhtiari is signed through 2024 with a cap hit of over $40 million in the final year of his deal. The Packers can get $21.5 million of it back if they part ways with him after the 2023 season or they could work out an extension to lessen the cap charge while keeping him around. The state of his knee will help determine what path everyone takes in the future.