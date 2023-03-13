David Long agrees to two-year deal with Dolphins

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey won’t be the only new face on the Dolphins defense in 2023.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have agreed to a deal with linebacker David Long. It’s reportedly a two-year deal worth $11 million for the former Titan.

Long joined the Titans as a sixth-round pick in 2019 and he’s appeared in 50 games over the last four seasons. Long started 26 of those games, including all 12 he played during the 2022 season.

Long had 86 tackles and two interceptions last season. He has 230 tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles over his entire career.

The Dolphins have also agreed to terms with quarterback Mike White on Monday. They agreed to trade for Ramsey on Sunday.