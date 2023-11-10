David Montgomery, Frank Ragnow set to play for Lions

The Lions are set to have running back David Montgomery and center Frank Ragnow back in the lineup this week.

Neither player received an injury designation on Friday’s final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Montgomery missed the last two games with injured ribs while Ragnow missed Week Eight with a toe injury.

While the bye week helped those two players get over the injury, the Lions have a few other injury issues heading into the weekend.

Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) is out and defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (hip) is set to miss the game after landing a doubtful tag. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) and tackle Dan Skipper (ribs) are both listed as questionable.