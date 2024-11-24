David Montgomery, Taylor Decker say they’ll be good to go on Thanksgiving vs. Bears

The Lions had a few injury concerns coming out of Sunday’s victory over the Colts, but at least two of the players should be OK for the Thanksgiving matchup against the Bears.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, both running back David Montgomery and left tackle Taylor Decker said postgame that they’ll be good to go for Thursday afternoon.

Montgomery suffered a shoulder injury. Via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com, Montgomery noted he could have come back in on Sunday but head coach Dan Campbell told him there are “bigger fish to fry” and held him out. With the Lions playing again in a few days, Montgomery noted it was a smart decision.

Decker also had to exit and came back in with knee and ankle injuries.

However, there is more concern with cornerback Carlton Davis (knee) and receiver Kalif Raymond (foot). Davis said he will know more after going through imaging on Monday.

The Lions moved to 10-1 on the season with the 24-6 victory over Indianapolis.