David Njoku day-to-day, Kevin Stefanski “hopeful” he’ll play Week 8

The Browns may get back a couple of their key offensive contributors this week.

Tight end David Njoku and right tackle Jack Conklin are both set to practice on Wednesday after missing Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

Njoku has been dealing with a knee injury.

“I’m hopeful, but he’s day to day,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com.

As for Conklin, Stefanski noted he’s trending in the right way after clearing concussion protocol. Conklin was a limited participant in last Friday’s practice after being sidelined for Wednesday and Thursday.

Additionally, the Browns announced defensive tackle/fullback Adin Huntington will not practice on Wednesday while in concussion protocol.