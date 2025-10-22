 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

David Njoku day-to-day, Kevin Stefanski “hopeful” he’ll play Week 8

  
Published October 22, 2025 11:12 AM

The Browns may get back a couple of their key offensive contributors this week.

Tight end David Njoku and right tackle Jack Conklin are both set to practice on Wednesday after missing Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

Njoku has been dealing with a knee injury.

“I’m hopeful, but he’s day to day,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com.

As for Conklin, Stefanski noted he’s trending in the right way after clearing concussion protocol. Conklin was a limited participant in last Friday’s practice after being sidelined for Wednesday and Thursday.

Additionally, the Browns announced defensive tackle/fullback Adin Huntington will not practice on Wednesday while in concussion protocol.