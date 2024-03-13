David Sharpe agrees to terms with Texans

Tackle David Sharpe is heading back to Houston for a second tour of duty with the Texans.

Sharpe’s agents at Equity Sports announced that their client has agreed to terms on a deal with the reigning AFC South champs. Sharpe played in two games for the team during the 2018 season.

That brief stint was followed by stops with the Raiders, Commanders, Ravens, and Panthers. Sharpe played eight games for Carolina last season and has made starts for the Commanders and Raiders over the course of his career.

Sharpe is the first offensive lineman the Texans have added during a week that has seen them strike deals with players like edge rusher Danielle Hunter, punter Tommy Townsend, defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerback Jeff Okudah and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.