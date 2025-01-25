David Shaw, Israel Woolfork, Declan Doyle among candidates for Bears offensive coordinator

The Bears interviewed David Shaw before they hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach and they might interview him again for a spot on Johnson’s staff.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that they have requested permission to interview Shaw for their offensive coordinator job. Shaw is currently a senior personnel executive with the Browns, but was the head coach at Stanford for 12 years and he served as the school’s offensive coordinator before moving into that job.

Shaw is not the only name in the mix. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that they want to interview Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they interviewed tight ends coach Declan Doyle for the same job on Saturday.

Doyle’s been with the Broncos for the last two years and previously worked for Sean Payton with the Saints. Woolfolk has spent the last two seasons in Arizona.