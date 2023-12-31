David Tepper appears to throw drink into stands at Jacksonville

When it rains, it pours. And if it’s not raining, the owner can pour out a drink. Onto the opposing fans.

The video was posted by someone who attended the game. It was re-posted by Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

in the video, Tepper appears to throw the contents of a cup into the crowd, before storming away. A fan seems to react by turning and climbing toward the opening of the suite. The video ends at that point.

We’ve asked both the league and the Panthers for comment. Whether it falls under the Personal Conduct Policy or some other rule, it presumably is frowned upon by 345 Park Avenue for owners to throw liquids into the crowd.