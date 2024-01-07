David Tepper hires search firm to assist with hiring of next coach

As Panthers owner David Tepper prepares to hire the next coach he’ll inevitably fire, he’s looking for someone else to blame for the decision.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Tepper has hired a consulting firm, which will have “some role” in the coaching search.

Ultimately, Tepper will hire whoever he wants to hire. He has made it clear that he’s got final say, and that he’s not afraid to use it. That he’s willing to overrule all of his football experts and do what he wants to do.

The far bigger challenge this time around will be getting someone who’ll want to work for Tepper. Anyone with options will opt to go elsewhere, unless Tepper grossly overpays.

It won’t be a windfall. It’ll be hazard pay for having to deal with an owner who doesn’t know what he doesn’t know.