Davis Mills joins C.J. Stroud on the Texans’ practice report

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remained out of practice on Wednesday as he remains in concussion protocol. It is not a good sign for his return this week.

That would give Davis Mills a second consecutive start.

Mills popped up on Wednesday’s practice report with a left elbow injury, though he was a full participant.

Besides Stroud, the Texans also worked without defensive end Denico Autry (knee), tight end Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (right quad), safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) and tight end Dalton Schultz (shoulder).

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Jake Hansen (elbow), offensive guard Ed Ingram (knee) and tight end Cade Stover (foot) were limited.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (quad), linebacker Christian Harris (shin), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (concussion) and fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring) were full participants.