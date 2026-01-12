Davis Mills traveling to Pittsburgh, will be available for Texans-Steelers

The Texans should have their backup quarterback for their wild card matchup with the Steelers on Monday night.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mills is traveling to Pittsburgh for the game after his wife had a baby this week and will be available for the contest.

Mills stayed an extra night at home before heading to meet the team.

Mills appeared in six games with three starts during the regular season, completing 57.2 percent of his passes for 915 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

In an ideal world, the Texans won’t play Mills at all on Monday night. But if they need him, he’ll be on the sideline.