Davon Godchaux agrees to two-year extension with Patriots

When training camp began, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said he was hopeful the team could work out new contracts for defenders Davon Godchaux and Matthew Judon.

The club has now taken care of one of them.

According to multiple reports, New England and Godchaux have reached an agreement on a two-year extension.

The initial reports note Godchaux’s deal is worth up to $21 million with $16.5 million guaranteed.

Godchaux, 29, has been with New England for the last three seasons. He has started all 17 games in each of the last two seasons and 16 in 2021. He was on the field for 60 percent of defensive snaps in 2023, finishing with 56 total tackles along with two tackles for loss, a QB hit, and a fumble recovery.

He is now one of several players the Patriots have re-signed since the end of the 2023 season.

In his 103 career games for Miami and New England, Godchaux has recorded 5.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits.

The Patriots are off of practice on Wednesday, but Judon did not participate in Monday’s session in an apparent launch of a hold-in and he was not spotted in the team facility on Tuesday.