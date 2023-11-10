Dawand Jones out, Greg Newsome questionable for Browns

The Browns will have two new offensive tackles for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

After left tackle Jedrick Wills went down last weekend with an MCL injury, right tackle Dawand Jones is out for Week 10 with shoulder and knee injuries. Jones did not practice all week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski did not reveal who will play at right or left tackle in his Friday press conference, saying only that the club worked through the situation all week and feels good about it.

The team began the year with Jack Conklin at right tackle, but he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 1.

Receiver David Bell (knee) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion) are also out for Sunday.

Cornerback Greg Newsome (groin) and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) are both questionable.