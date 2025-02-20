One of Cleveland’s offensive linemen has had an offseason procedure.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, offensive tackle Dawand Jones recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that addressed a lingering issue he played through during 2024.

Jones, 23, moved to left tackle during the season but suffered a fractured fibula in November that sidelined him for the rest of the year. A fourth-round pick in 2023, Jones has appeared in 21 games with 17 starts over his first two seasons.

Jones is set to begin running soon and is expected to be ready for training camp in July.