 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_full_nbaallstar_250220.jpg
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_full_nbaallstar_250220.jpg
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dawand Jones recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery

  
Published February 20, 2025 04:40 PM

One of Cleveland’s offensive linemen has had an offseason procedure.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, offensive tackle Dawand Jones recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that addressed a lingering issue he played through during 2024.

Jones, 23, moved to left tackle during the season but suffered a fractured fibula in November that sidelined him for the rest of the year. A fourth-round pick in 2023, Jones has appeared in 21 games with 17 starts over his first two seasons.

Jones is set to begin running soon and is expected to be ready for training camp in July.