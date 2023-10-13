Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Dane Jackson questionable for Sunday

The Bills have three players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants, including two of their key offensive weapons.

Tight end Dawson Knox (wrist), tight end Dalton Kincaid (concussion), and cornerback Dane Jackson (foot) are all questionable.

Knox and Kincaid were limited in practice all week.

Jackson did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday and is expected to play.

Cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder), linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring), and defensive end Shaq Lawson (toe) are all off the injury report and expected to play.