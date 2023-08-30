DB Darius Rush claimed off waivers by Chiefs

The Chiefs had the last position in the waiver order, but they were still able to nab a player of interest on Wednesday.

Defensive back Darius Rush is headed to Kansas City after being claimed by the Chiefs.

Rush was one of the final cuts by the Colts this week despite being selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft. Rush had an interception return for a touchdown against the Bills in the preseason and he had 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and seven passes defensed at South Carolina last season.

Whether it was that college action or the preseason touchdown, the Chiefs saw something they liked in Rush and he’ll have a chance to continue making an impression in Kansas City.