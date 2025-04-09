DE DeMarcus Walker visited Lions last week

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker is taking a visit with the Giants on Wednesday, but he’s also recently been around an NFC North club.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Walker had a free-agent visit with the Lions last week.

Walker, 30, was released by the Bears in February after spending the last two seasons with Chicago. He recorded 3.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024.

A Broncos second-round pick in 2017, Walker has posted 26.5 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, and 71 quarterback hits in 100 career games. After completing his rookie contract with Denver, he spent the 2021 season with Houston and the 2022 season with Tennessee.