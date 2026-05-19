DE Janarius Robinson to work out for Patriots

The Patriots will be checking out a potential addition to their defense on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive end Janarius Robinson will be working out for the team.

Robinson spent last season with the Chiefs, but he did not appear in any games after fracturing his foot in the offseason. Robinson was a Vikings fourth-round pick in 2021 and moved on to the Eagles in 2022, but spent most of both seasons on injured reserve.

Robinson did play in 16 games for the Raiders over the next two seasons. He had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances.