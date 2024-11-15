DE Nick Bosa, TE George Kittle, LT Trent Williams questionable for 49ers

The 49ers have some injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), defensive end Nick Bosa (hip) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) are questionable.

Bosa returned to limited work Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, and Kittle had a second consecutive limited practice. Williams did not practice this week.

The 49ers ruled out defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), cornerback Charvarius Ward (pesonal) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (back). Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Wishnowsky is a candidate for injured reserve.

Cornerback Darrell Luter (pelvis) is doubtful.

Offensive guard Aaron Banks (thigh), center Jon Feliciano (knee) and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) are questionable.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) returned to full participation and has no designation.