DE Shemar Stewart ruled out, but TE Noah Fant returns for Bengals

Bengals rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

The first-round pick injured his right ankle on Travis Etienne’s 5-yard run in the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ loss to the Jaguars in Week 2. He will miss his third consecutive game.

The Bengals decided not to place him on injured reserve, an indication that it was a low-ankle sprain.

He has two tackles this season.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones is questionable with an Achilles injury.

Tight end Noah Fant has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Week 4 game in Denver.

Jake Browning again will start at quarterback for the Bengals in place of Joe Burrow, who underwent toe surgery Sept. 19.