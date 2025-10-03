 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DE Shemar Stewart ruled out, but TE Noah Fant returns for Bengals

  
Published October 3, 2025 03:17 PM

Bengals rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

The first-round pick injured his right ankle on Travis Etienne’s 5-yard run in the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ loss to the Jaguars in Week 2. He will miss his third consecutive game.

The Bengals decided not to place him on injured reserve, an indication that it was a low-ankle sprain.

He has two tackles this season.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones is questionable with an Achilles injury.

Tight end Noah Fant has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Week 4 game in Denver.

Jake Browning again will start at quarterback for the Bengals in place of Joe Burrow, who underwent toe surgery Sept. 19.