De Smith’s upcoming book takes shots at Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones, Jeff Pash

Turf Wars, the upcoming book from former NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, contains several blunt characterizations regarding some of the management folks with whom he did battle during his years on the job.

Via Daniel Kaplan of AwfulAnnouncing.com, the book has choice words for three of the folks he dealt with.

Smith describes Commissioner Roger Goodell as a “cold, dark void.”

As to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Smith says this: “If Jerry Jones saw a dollar bill on the ground, I truly believe he’d stop and pick it up.”

Then there’s former NFL general counsel Jeff Pash. Smith calls Pash “definitely the most unscrupulous.”

“In a corporation filled with ruthless people, Pash has everyone else beat,” Smith said.

Ruthless or not, Pash gave life to the collusion grievance that was resolved earlier this year via a 61-page ruling by putting in writing things he should have discussed with Goodell verbally. The paper trail of emails from Pash to Goodell and Goodell to Pash made it clear that the NFL and the Management Council wanted the teams to collude when it comes to limiting guarantees in player contracts.

Turf Wars will be released on August 5. If/when we get an advance copy, we’ll likely have plenty more to say about the contents of a book that seems to be far closer to scorched earth than smooched asses.