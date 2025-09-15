Dean Blandino is “done” with the tush push

In the offseason, the tush push was saved by only two votes — with 22 NFL teams wanting to get rid of it. A former NFL executive is now among the 22.

During Fox’s broadcast of the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX rematch, former NFL executive V.P. of officiating (and current Fox rules analyst) Dean Blandino expressed exasperation with the play.

“I am done with the tush push, guys,” Blandino said during the game. “This is — it’s a hard play to officiate.”

Last week, we looked at whether another attempt will be made to shove the tush push out of the game. Real, not theoretical, injury data will be a factor. Another important factor will be whether current NFL executives decide they’ve had enough of the play generally, which would potentially prompt Commissioner Roger Goodell to try to twist the arms of two more teams. If he can also keep any of the 22 who voted against it from switching sides, the play could be dead in 2026.

Ultimately, how remarkable (or not) will the play be in 2025? Through two Sundays, it seems pretty damn remarkable.

In May, 68.75 percent of the league’s teams wanted it to go. If the 75-percent supermajority needed to change rules were only two-thirds, the play would be gone.

So whether it’s safety or “it doesn’t look like football” or it’s just “enough already,” we could be six months away from another effort to end the play that has become an unstoppable signature attack for the defending Super Bowl champions, who used it six times against the Chiefs.

At least once, multiple Eagles offensive linemen left before the snap. It wasn’t called. If that continues, that could be enough to get Goodell to feel the same way about the play (if he doesn’t already) as Blandino does.