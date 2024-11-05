DeAndre Hopkins’ big night includes TD that gives Chiefs 10-7 lead
Published November 4, 2024 09:12 PM
DeAndre Hopkins is having a big night for the Chiefs.
He has six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, with 1-yard score putting the Chiefs up 10-7 with 4:05 remaining in the first half.
Hopkins had the big play in the drive, too, with a 35-yarder to the Tampa Bay 3. He high-pointed the ball with three Bucs around him after Patrick Mahomes escaped pressure and gave him a 50-50 ball.
Mahomes has completed 14 of 15 passes for 126 yards, with tight end Travis Kelce catching five for 25.