DeAndre Hopkins’ big night includes TD that gives Chiefs 10-7 lead

  
Published November 4, 2024 09:12 PM

DeAndre Hopkins is having a big night for the Chiefs.

He has six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, with 1-yard score putting the Chiefs up 10-7 with 4:05 remaining in the first half.

Hopkins had the big play in the drive, too, with a 35-yarder to the Tampa Bay 3. He high-pointed the ball with three Bucs around him after Patrick Mahomes escaped pressure and gave him a 50-50 ball.

Mahomes has completed 14 of 15 passes for 126 yards, with tight end Travis Kelce catching five for 25.