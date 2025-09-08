 Skip navigation
DeAndre Hopkins one-handed TD catch gives Ravens 34-19 lead

  
Published September 7, 2025 10:42 PM

Welcome to the party, DeAndre Hopkins.

The veteran receiver made his first reception as a member of the Ravens and it was as memorable as ever, as Hopkins secured a one-handed touchdown catch deep down the right side.

The score gave the Ravens a 34-19 lead over the Bills late in the third quarter.

Hopkins had not even been targeted before quarterback Lamar Jackson found him on the deep pass. The Bills had two men on Hopkins, but the receiver was still able to stick his right hand out and bring the ball in.

It was the third time the Ravens had scored in four of fewer plays while still going at least 65 yards.

Baltimore has averaged 9.1 yards on its 38 offensive plays so far.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton briefly went to the locker room and was announced as questionable to return with a hand injury. But Hamilton was back on the field for Buffalo’s next offensive drive.