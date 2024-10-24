 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
DeAndre Hopkins: Playing meaningful football takes your game to another level

  
Published October 24, 2024 01:49 PM

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did more than change uniforms this week.

Hopkins went from a 1-5 Titans team that has shown few signs of being ready for better results to the undefeated Chiefs in a trade that sets him up for a deep playoff run and a potential shot at a Super Bowl ring. At a press conference in Kansas City on Thursday, Hopkins said he’s reached his individual goals in football and wants postseason success more than anything else in his career.

Hopkins said that playing meaningful football “takes your game to a different level” and said he was grateful to the Titans for sending him to Kansas City.

“Those guys could’ve traded me anywhere,” Hopkins said. I gotta tip my hat off for those guys before anything and thank them a lot for that. Coming here, when I got the news, obviously I was excited but ready to get to work.”

Hopkins said he’s happy to play “wherever I’m needed” with his new team and said being in his 12th NFL season made him feel confident that he can contribute as soon as this Sunday’s game against the Raiders.