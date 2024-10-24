DeAndre Hopkins: Playing meaningful football takes your game to another level

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did more than change uniforms this week.

Hopkins went from a 1-5 Titans team that has shown few signs of being ready for better results to the undefeated Chiefs in a trade that sets him up for a deep playoff run and a potential shot at a Super Bowl ring. At a press conference in Kansas City on Thursday, Hopkins said he’s reached his individual goals in football and wants postseason success more than anything else in his career.

Hopkins said that playing meaningful football “takes your game to a different level” and said he was grateful to the Titans for sending him to Kansas City.

“Those guys could’ve traded me anywhere,” Hopkins said. I gotta tip my hat off for those guys before anything and thank them a lot for that. Coming here, when I got the news, obviously I was excited but ready to get to work.”

Hopkins said he’s happy to play “wherever I’m needed” with his new team and said being in his 12th NFL season made him feel confident that he can contribute as soon as this Sunday’s game against the Raiders.