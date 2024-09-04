 Skip navigation
DeAndre Hopkins practices for Titans Wednesday

  
Published September 4, 2024 02:18 PM

When Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hurt his knee in late July, word was that he’d be out four to six weeks and that put his availability for Week One into question.

Hopkins is moving in the right direction with the Titans opener set for Sunday against the Bears. Hopkins took part in Wednesday’s practice and head coach Brian Callahan said that the receiver looked like himself on the field.

“He looks like Hop,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “He’s been really communicative about how he feels and where his body’s at and making sure he’s getting to work to be ready to play. Everything he’s done has been exactly what we’re looking for in terms of communication and process, so that’s been positive.”

Callahan said Hopkins could play this weekend, but any determination of his status will come later in the week.