Decision on Anthony Richardson shoulder surgery could come on Monday

Yes, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson could undergo shoulder surgery that would end his rookie season. And the decision could be coming very soon.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that a decision on whether Richardson will have surgery could be coming on Monday.

It sounds like that’s where it’s heading, based on Glazer’s report and the earlier item from NFL Media. The Colts, as Glazer noted, are concerned both about his short-term health and his long-term prospects. Which means that it will likely be Gardner Minshew the rest of the way in Indianapolis this season.

Richardson was the fourth overall pick in the draft. He had shown considerable promise in his early-season action. However, he missed one game due to a concussion, and now will be missing perhaps the rest of them this year.