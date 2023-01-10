 Skip navigation
Dee Eskridge will practice Tuesday, opening his 21-day window

  
Published January 10, 2023 10:56 AM
nbc_pft_kyler_230110
January 10, 2023 08:08 AM
Owner Michael Bidwill says the Cardinals will consult Kyler Murray in their head coaching search, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms think the team needs someone who will tell him what the QB doesn't want to hear.

The Seahawks are designating receiver Dee Eskridge to return from injured reserve, coach Pete Carroll announced Tuesday. That opens Eskridge’s 21-day practice window.

Eskridge broke a bone in his right hand during a kickoff return against the Bucs in the Nov. 13 game in Germany. The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve Nov. 26.

The Seahawks replaced Eskridge by signing Laquon Treadwell, who played 138 offensive snaps and 41 on special teams in six games.

Eskridge played 168 offensive snaps and 16 on special teams in 10-regular season games.

He has nine touches for 68 yards this season.