Deebo Samuel: I still got a lot in the tank

After a lackluster 2024 with the 49ers, receiver Deebo Samuel was traded from San Francisco to Washington during the offseason.

Samuel told reporters on Monday that he felt fully recovered from the pneumonia he came down with toward the end of last season. Now healthy, he wants to show how he can contribute in a “fun” offense led by coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“I still got a lot in the tank,” Samuel said, via transcript from the team. “I just go out here and get better every day. Whatever position they put me at to go out here and make plays, I’m going to do the best of my ability.”

Samuel is entering the last year of his contract, which makes 2025 critical for him. And while that’s something he knows, he’s not trying to put too much pressure on himself.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said when asked if it’s a significant season in his career, “but i Just take it day-by-day and just let the cards play itself.”