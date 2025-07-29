 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deebo Samuel: I still got a lot in the tank

  
Published July 29, 2025 04:02 PM

After a lackluster 2024 with the 49ers, receiver Deebo Samuel was traded from San Francisco to Washington during the offseason.

Samuel told reporters on Monday that he felt fully recovered from the pneumonia he came down with toward the end of last season. Now healthy, he wants to show how he can contribute in a “fun” offense led by coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“I still got a lot in the tank,” Samuel said, via transcript from the team. “I just go out here and get better every day. Whatever position they put me at to go out here and make plays, I’m going to do the best of my ability.”

Samuel is entering the last year of his contract, which makes 2025 critical for him. And while that’s something he knows, he’s not trying to put too much pressure on himself.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said when asked if it’s a significant season in his career, “but i Just take it day-by-day and just let the cards play itself.”