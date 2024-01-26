Deebo Samuel off the injury report and good to go for Sunday

The 49ers will have receiver Deebo Samuel for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Samuel was a full participant Friday and is no longer on the injury report with a left shoulder injury.

“It’s huge,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via video from the team. “A little scary at the beginning of the week, but the fact that he was able to go full-go today and no restrictions on him is definitely a good thing for us.”

Samuel injured his left shoulder in the first quarter against the Packers, making two catches for 24 yards in the nine offensive snaps he played before leaving. He missed Wednesday’s practice before returning to limited participation Thursday.

It’s the same shoulder he fractured earlier this season, keeping him out of two games.

Shanahan said linebacker Oren Burks injured his shoulder in a collision during Thursday’s practice and is questionable. Defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who remains on injured reserve as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain, also is questionable.