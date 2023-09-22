Deebo Samuel thinks the wind just got knocked out of him in fourth quarter

During the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel had to exit the field after making a catch over the middle and fighting for some extra yards.

Fortunately for San Francisco, Samuel was able to re-enter the game later on the same possession because he caught a 27-yard touchdown pass to make the score 30-12.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan initially said after the game that Samuel might be dealing with a rib injury. But Samuel told reporters that he’s just fine.

“I actually fell on the ball, and I thought it was my ribs,” Samuel said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think the wind got knocked out of me. But after going in the tent and everything, checked out fine. I was good.”

Samuel finished Thursday’s game with six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. Through three games this year, he has 17 receptions for 247 yards with one touchdown plus eight carries for 48 yards with a TD.