Deebo Samuel: Two solid practices, we’ll see about Sunday

  
Published October 25, 2024 07:26 PM

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is listed as questionable to face the Cowboys on Sunday night because of the illness that put him in the hospital last weekend and he didn’t give much of a hint about which way the decision will go when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

Samuel said the last two days of practice have “been solid” and that he feels pretty good, but said “we’ll see” when asked if he thought he’ll be able to play this week. Samuel also recounted when he realized how sick he was during last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Samuel said he had “no energy to run or anything” during warmups and then began to find it difficult to breathe.

“It was scary because it’s kind of hard to breathe, for real, and you can’t take deep breaths,” Samuel said, via NBCBayArea.com. “So, in the midst of that, I’m just like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then we found out what was wrong after the game.”

Samuel had fluid in his lungs and was diagnosed with pneumonia, which led to him spending two nights in the hospital. Samuel called that an anxious stay and all involved are happy that it’s come to an end.