Deebo Samuel’s calf injury has no Achilles tendon involvement

  
Published September 18, 2024 07:38 PM

Given that the calf strain to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suddenly and unexpectedly became an Achilles tendon, too, on the team’s first injury report of the year, 49ers fans were nervous about the calf strain to receiver Deebo Samuel.

Will it become an Achilles issue, too?

On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the injury does not involve Samuel’s Achilles tendon.

Samuel didn’t practice on Wednesday, and Shanahan has said that Deebo will miss “a couple weeks.”

Without McCaffrey, that puts extra stress on the 49ers’ offense.

The 49ers travel to the Rams this weekend. Then, they host the Patriots and the Cardinals before traveling to Seattle for a Thursday night game.