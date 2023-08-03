 Skip navigation
DeForest Buckner dealing with foot injury

  
Published August 3, 2023 10:59 AM

The Colts have a couple of injury concerns along their defense.

Via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com, head coach Shane Steichen said in his Thursday press conference that DeForest Buckner is dealing with a foot injury.

While there’s no word yet on the injury’s severity, Buckner did leave Thursday’s practice early.

A first-team All-Pro in 2020, Buckner has been one of the Colts’ best defensive players since he arrived via trade that year. Buckner, 29, recorded 8.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits for Indianapolis last season while playing 77 percent of the defensive snaps.

Steichen also said that linebacker E.J. Speed missed practice with an ankle injury. Speed had 63 total tackles with seven TFLs, a sack, and two forced fumbles last year while playing 28 percent of Indianapolis’ defensive snaps.