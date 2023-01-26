Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado.

Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role.

Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022.

Former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart also is joining the Colorado staff.

“Taggart’s coming, too, by the way,” Sanders said during the interview. “Coach Zimmer’s coming, too, by the way. So another two head coaches. One in the NFL as well as collegiate. But not only that. Forget the titles — they know this game and they know kids and they’ve been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind. So that’s what I adore the most — understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men.”

Zimmer was the Vikings’ head coach for eight seasons. He also has served as a defensive coordinator for the Cowboys, Falcons and Bengals.

He was the defensive backs coach of the Cowboys from 1995-99 when Sanders was a cornerback for the team.