Deion Sanders: I couldn’t coach pro ball

After word that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to Deion Sanders early in the team’s coaching search, Sanders said that it was intriguing to hear from Jones but that he loves being the coach at the University of Colorado.

Sanders never had a formal interview for the job before the Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer and Sanders sounded less intrigued by the possibility of jumping to the Cowboys or any other team during the latest episode of his show We Got Time Today.

Sanders was joined on the show by former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and the two men discussed the intensity of practices when they were teammates in Dallas. Sanders noted that he didn’t want to allow Michael Irvin to catch a pass and that Aikman didn’t want to throw an incompletion before citing the different tenor to workouts now as why he’s not interested in moving back into the professional ranks.

“That’s the way we practiced,” Sanders said. “I know it’s cute but I couldn’t coach pro ball. The way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn’t take it as a man and as a football enthusiast. I care about the game. The game is still providing for Troy and I. There’s no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough.”

Despite that sentiment, Aikman said he thinks Sanders would be great as an NFL coach and more success at Colorado could lead to other teams showing interest in making Sanders change his mind.