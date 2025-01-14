Deion Sanders: Intriguing to hear from Jerry Jones, but I love everything about Boulder

Word came on Monday that Mike McCarthy will not return as the head coach of the Cowboys in 2025 and it was followed by the first word of a possible replacement.

Reports on Monday night said that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with former Cowboys cornerback and current University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders about coming back to Dallas. Sanders said in November that his “kickstand” is down in Boulder and he is “enthusiastic” about being at the school and said earlier this month that an opportunity to coach his sons Shadeur and Shilo would be the “only way” he’d consider a move to the NFL.

The Cowboys are unlikely to wind up with Shadeur, who is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class, but Sanders was less definitive in his first comment about speaking to Jones.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

In addition to the difficulties involved with getting to coach his sons, Sanders also has an $8 million buyout from his Colorado contract. That may push the Cowboys’ search in a different direction no matter how intriguing the match with Sanders might be on paper.