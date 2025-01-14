Reports: Jerry Jones talks to Deion Sanders about the Cowboys’ opening

Jerry Jones has hired eight head coaches since he bought the Cowboys in 1989. Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, Dave Campo and Jason Garrett had ties to Jones or the Cowboys, and Chan Gailey, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips and Mike McCarthy had previous head coaching experience.

So, on the surface, Deion Sanders makes sense as a consideration for Jones’ ninth head coaching hire.

Sanders, the coach at the University of Colorado, and Jones have spoken about the Cowboys’ head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports.

The news is a win-win for both sides: Sanders could use it for even more leverage, and Jones, well, he loves publicity of any kind. Everyone is talking about the Cowboys, just like Jones likes it.

But it seems like a longshot to happen considering Jones doesn’t even pay off coaches, so he’s surely not paying a buyout. Sanders has an $8 million buyout to depart Colorado.

Sanders went 4-8 in his first season as the Buffaloes’ coach and was 9-4 in 2024 with the Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.

Kellen Moore and Jason Witten, who also have Cowboys’ ties, would appear far more likely to get the job than Sanders because they would cost less money than Sanders.