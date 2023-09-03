Deion Sanders makes immediate impact for Colorado

It’s just a matter of time before Deion Sanders is running one of the top programs in college football. Whichever one it might be, they’ll be happy to get him.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, one of the all-time great defensive backs in NFL history, has had a meteoric rise in his late-career turn as a college football coach. In his debut with Colorado, which won only one game in 2022, Sanders and the Buffaloes upset No. 17 TCU, 45-42.

Deion’s son, Shedeur, set a school record with 510 passing yards.

“For real?” Deion said after the game. “Shedeur Sanders? From an HBCU? The one that played at Jackson [State] last year? The one that you asked me, ‘Why would I give him the starting job? I’ve got receipts. I know who they are.”

Travis Hunter, another transfer from Jackson State, played on both sides of the ball on Saturday. He had 11 catches on offense and a key interception on defense.

“Travis is him, like the young folks say, Travis is it,” Deion Sanders said. “I always promote all my kids, and I really think we’ve got a couple guys who should be front-runners for the Heisman right now.”

Beyond that, Deion should be a front-runner to take over a major program. Colorado had to know Deion wouldn’t be there for very long. At this rate, it’ll be one and done before one of the major powers that decides to make a change chooses to entrust its program to Deion Sanders, who seems to be destined to compete for and to win a national championship.

It also feels like just a matter of time before the NFL comes calling. Although Deion has said he’s not interested, that could change once an NFL team starts throwing NFL money at him — along with a chance to work his magic at the highest level of the sport.

As someone who roots for good stories, this is a great one. And it’s only getting better. Where it ends, we’ll all find out in time.