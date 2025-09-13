 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders on Colorado loss: I take responsibility for foolishness we called football

  
Published September 13, 2025 07:17 AM

Colorado coach Deion Sanders lost again on Friday night, and afterward he was stunned by how badly his 1-2 team is playing.

“It wasn’t good. I’m at a loss for words,” Sanders said. “No one could have told me that it was gonna turn out like this.”

Sanders started to say something about his team, paused and then said he was being led not to say everything he’s thinking.

“Oh, Lord, thank you. I’m thanking God for not allowing me to say what I want to say,” Sanders said. “It wasn’t good. It wasn’t good at all. I take full responsibility of the foolishness that went on out there that we tried to name football. We tried to call it football. It wasn’t that. We’ve got to do better in every phase of the game. We’ve got to do better preparing our kids. We’ve got to do better, period.”

When a reporter asked him about his team struggling, Sanders said it’s a lot worse than that.

“We’re not struggling. We’re getting our butts kicked. You don’t have to be polite with me. You don’t have to sugarcoat it,” Sanders said.

Although Sanders has done a lot to turn Colorado around since he got the job -- it was the worst team in any of college football’s major conferences the year before he arrived -- he is now just 14-14 through 28 games as head coach. For all the hype surrounding Sanders’ arrival, the results haven’t matched it. And he knows that’s his responsibility.