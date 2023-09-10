Deion Sanders pushes Colorado to No. 18, as both ESPN and Fox prepare to send pregame shows to Boulder

Deion Sanders is getting it done.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has propelled Colorado to the No. 18 spot in the AP poll, after only two weeks.

It’s part of the incredible lift Deion has brought to the Buffaloes. It truly is the biggest story in football.

And Colorado is attracting more and more attention. Both Fox and ESPN will be sending their pregame shows on Saturday to Colorado, for a game against Colorado State..

As long as Deion and the Buffaloes keep winning, the hype will keep building. And NFL teams already need to be thinking about trying to get Deion jump to the next level.

He has said he’s generally not interested in coaching in the NFL. There’s surely a dollar figure that will change his mind.