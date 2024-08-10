Deion Sanders refuses to answer questions from local CBS affiliate, for unknown reasons

Remember when Jackson State shut out a reporter from the Clarion-Ledger because that reporter dared to do his job? It’s happening again for another program coached by Deion Sanders, now that the honeymoon is over and the press conferences actually consist of real questions and not hero worship.

For instance, during a 21-minute press conference on Friday, Coach Prime made it clear that he wants nothing to do with anyone who is associated in any way with CBS.

You can watch it here, or you can read about it, courtesy of Sean Keeler of the Denver Post.

Eric Christensen of KCNC, the local CBS affiliate, identified himself to start a question. Deion cut him off.

“I’m not doing anything with CBS,” Sanders said. “Next question. . . . It ain’t got nothing to do with you. It’s above that. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. I’ve got love for you. I appreciate and respect you. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. They know what they did.”

“I’m here in Denver not national,” said Christensen, whose station hosts Deion’s coach’s show.

“You are who you are,” Deion said. “CBS is CBS, all right? . . . I’m looking you in the eye as a man. I respect you. I’ve got love for you. But what they did was foul.”

It’s not clear what CBS did. Keeler points to three possibilities: (1) a CBSSports.com item that ranked Deion as the 15th best coach in the 16-team Big 12 conference; (2) a CBSSports.com column that pointed out the Buffaloes have an “uphill climb” to get to a bowl; and (3) a CBSSports.com report on his son Shilo’s bankruptcy filing.

Regardless, CBS apparently did something to spark a worldwide Coach Prime boycott as to anyone who has any relationship with the letters C, B, and S.

Elsewhere during the press conference, it became clear that Deion responds well to those who fawn over him and that he keeps a wall in place for those who don’t. The session included a strange exchange over the meaning of the word “bolster,” and another one over the meaning of the word “chemistry.” There also was a bizarre insurance pitch sparked by Alex Ramirez of Mile High Sports Radio.

“This is a non-football-related question,” Ramirez said. “I recently had a medical condition about two months ago, and thank God I had AFLAC. . . . You’re an ambassador for them, a spokesman for them. How important is it for everyone to have AFLAC a part of their life? It’s amazing, right?”

That actually happened.

Immediately after Deion gave his AFLAC spiel, Keeler tried to ask Sanders a question. It caused Deion to grill Keeler on why he doesn’t like the Colorado program.

“Why are you always on the attack?” Deion said.

They went back and forth until someone on the other side of the room interrupted, asking Deion about plans for his birthday.

Throughout the 21 minutes, Sander didn’t get a single question about the recent reporting from Athlon Sports about alleged bullying, violence, and gun culture within the Colorado program, including what he means by a potential “ramification” and whether he or the school will sue.

It’s kind of amazing. One of the best players to ever wear a football uniform requires bubble wrap during press conferences. Any tough questions are regarded as “attacks.” Any and all criticism sparks retaliation.

He knows what he’s doing. By speaking only to those who praise him and shutting down those who scrutinize him, he’ll eventually only have to deal with those who want him to talk about how great he is. Because those who scrutinize him won’t waste the time and money to show up and even try to ask a real question. Because he’ll find a way to refuse to answer it.

Or, like he did yesterday, he won’t even give them a chance to ask.

While Deion should be willing to answer all questions, regardless of who’s asking or whether the specific inquiries count as slo-pitch or high heat, the fact that so many reporters continue to keep their noses attached to his rear end contributes to the problem.

Deion believes the media should act like they’re part of the team. So he rewards those who do and punishes those who don’t.

His parting message to the reporters sums up his viewpoint that those who praise him are good, and that those who don’t are bad.

“The majority of you all have done a wonderful job and I thank you for your support, for your love, for your impact,” Deion said. “For fighting against the nonsenses of life that we sometimes have to cope with. And we all know why we have to cope with that. And to [whom] much is given, much is required. And I’m thankful for all that is given, but I understand the requirements. So I appreciate that. It comes along with it. So you can’t want God to bless you and the enemy not distress you.”

Last year, it wasn’t a problem because few if any dared to criticize him. That became obvious when horrifically embarrassing late-game clock management squandered Colorado’s chance to beat USC and Deion wasn’t asked a single question about it after the game.

This is what happens when attacks on the media are normalized (as they’ve been for about nine years or so). When those who are covered by journalists believe that journalists are part of their personal P.R. staff. When journalists who exercise independence are regarded as being sent straight from the bowels of hell.

Deion’s not the first public figure to act this way. He won’t be the last. But this kind of stuff needs to be called out when it happens.

And those reporters who consistently abandon their professionalism for pompoms need to be called out, too. Or fired.