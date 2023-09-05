Deion Sanders: Travis Hunter is a future first pick, elite NFL player at both CB and WR

Deion Sanders was a Top 5 NFL draft pick, a Hall of Fame cornerback, and also played some wide receiver in the NFL. And he thinks he’s coaching a player with similar talents right now.

Travis Hunter played both cornerback and wide receiver in Colorado’s upset win over TCU on Saturday, gaining 119 receiving yards and coming up with a crucial interception, making him the first Division I player to top 100 receiving yards and have an interception in the same game in two decades. Sanders said Hunter could easily play both offense and defense in the NFL, and could be a first overall draft pick.

“This kid is a first-rounder on both sides of the ball, like a first pick,” Sanders said. “He is the first pick. That’s who he is. Travis is, and he loves the game. He does not tire of loving the game and wanting to be in the game and studying the game and all of the intricate details of the game.”

Hunter won’t be draft eligible until 2025, but when he’s ready for the NFL, Sanders said coaches are going to love how hard he works. Hunter is a starter on both offense and defense, and he played a whopping 129 snaps against TCU, and Sanders said that he has to practically fight Hunter to get him off the practice field and take some breaks.

“This guy is different,” Sanders said. “I told him last week, ‘You’re resting. I don’t want to see you practicing until Friday, until we get to Fort Worth.’ Travis was on the field Thursday trying to go both ways. I said, ‘Didn’t I just tell you I don’t want you practicing?’”

One of the things that has made Sanders such a successful recruiter is that top players know they’ll get plenty of promotion from Coach Prime. And Sanders wants the whole NFL to know Hunter is coming in 2025.