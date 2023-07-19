 Skip navigation
Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Marist Liufau, fifth-year linebacker, second season as a starter

Top Clips

McCormick, Julien both worthy of looks in fantasy
McCormick, Julien both worthy of looks in fantasy
Trades could open new fantasy bullpen options
Trades could open new fantasy bullpen options
Kirilloff starting to show top prospect talent
Kirilloff starting to show top prospect talent

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Marist Liufau, fifth-year linebacker, second season as a starter

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbmccormickjulien_230719.jpg
McCormick, Julien both worthy of looks in fantasy
nbc_roto_ctbbullpenarms_230719.jpg
Trades could open new fantasy bullpen options
nbc_roto_ctbpitchclock_230719.jpg
Kirilloff starting to show top prospect talent

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Deion Sanders will undergo another surgery to remove blood clots

  
Published July 19, 2023 04:40 PM

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will undergo another surgery to remove blood clots.

The surgery on Thursday will remove blood clots in Sanders’ right leg and straighten the remaining toes on his left foot. Sanders’ middle two toes on his left foot are what he describes as dislocated.

“They’ll fix these two toes so they don’t cause any more pain in the shoes,” Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold said in a video.

The University of Colorado head coach will miss the Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas on Friday, with defensive coordinator Charles Kelly representing the Buffs. But, according to the school’s release, Sanders will return to the practice field in time for preseason camp.

He previously had surgery June 23 to remove blood clots.

Sanders also had multiple health issues during a coaching stint at Jackson State, including surgery to amputate two toes.