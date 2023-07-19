Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will undergo another surgery to remove blood clots.

The surgery on Thursday will remove blood clots in Sanders’ right leg and straighten the remaining toes on his left foot. Sanders’ middle two toes on his left foot are what he describes as dislocated.

“They’ll fix these two toes so they don’t cause any more pain in the shoes,” Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold said in a video.

The University of Colorado head coach will miss the Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas on Friday, with defensive coordinator Charles Kelly representing the Buffs. But, according to the school’s release, Sanders will return to the practice field in time for preseason camp.

He previously had surgery June 23 to remove blood clots.

Sanders also had multiple health issues during a coaching stint at Jackson State, including surgery to amputate two toes.