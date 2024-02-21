DeMarcus Covington will call defensive plays for Patriots

The Patriots will not have a Belichick calling the defensive plays this season.

New defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington said Wednesday that he will take over the defensive play calling in 2024.

“I do plan on calling plays,” he said, via Mark Daniels of the Boston Herald.

Steve Belichick, Bill’s son, previously held that role for the Patriots, but he left to run the defense at the University of Washington. Bill Belichick had a heavy hand on the defense during his 24 seasons in New England.

Covington said the defensive scheme will remain similar to last season when the Patriots ranked seventh in yards and 15th in points.

“I would say the defense wouldn’t change as much, but I think when you turn on the tape, I think what we want to see is a physical team. A team that plays with good discipline and fundamentals. A team that attacks the football and takes it away from the opponent,” Covington said, via video from Mike Reiss of ESPN. “That’s what we’re trying to look for with our defense. And a team that goes out there and plays together, for one another. That type of togetherness is what we’re looking for.”