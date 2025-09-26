 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
DeMarcus Lawrence is doubtful to return with thigh injury

  
Published September 25, 2025 09:21 PM

Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence injured his thigh while chasing Kyler Murray. He is doubtful to return, according to the team.

On the final play of the first quarter, Murray scrambled for a 4-yard gain with Lawrence hurting his leg on the chase. Lawrence went to the training room and returned to sit on the bench.

Lawrence had one tackle.

The Cardinals got better news on linebacker Mack Wilson. X-rays were negative on Wilson’s ankle, and he has returned to the game.