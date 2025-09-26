DeMarcus Lawrence is doubtful to return with thigh injury

Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence injured his thigh while chasing Kyler Murray. He is doubtful to return, according to the team.

On the final play of the first quarter, Murray scrambled for a 4-yard gain with Lawrence hurting his leg on the chase. Lawrence went to the training room and returned to sit on the bench.

Lawrence had one tackle.

The Cardinals got better news on linebacker Mack Wilson. X-rays were negative on Wilson’s ankle, and he has returned to the game.