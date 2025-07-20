 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMarvion Overshown provides positive medical update

  
Published July 19, 2025 09:11 PM

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown tore the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee in Week 14, which put his entire 2025 season in jeopardy. Overshown always has had a positive outlook, and it appears the medical staff has given him a positive update.

“Good news from the Doc! We getting active THIS szn,” Overshown wrote on Instagram.

It remains to be seen when that will be.

Overshown will start training camp on active/physically unable to perform and likely will move to reserve/PUP before the season as he continues his rehab into the season.

He tore the ACL in his left knee in the preseason before his rookie season in 2023, missing the season.

In 13 games last season, Overshown totaled 90 tackles, an interception, five sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble.