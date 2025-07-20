DeMarvion Overshown provides positive medical update

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown tore the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee in Week 14, which put his entire 2025 season in jeopardy. Overshown always has had a positive outlook, and it appears the medical staff has given him a positive update.

“Good news from the Doc! We getting active THIS szn,” Overshown wrote on Instagram.

It remains to be seen when that will be.

Overshown will start training camp on active/physically unable to perform and likely will move to reserve/PUP before the season as he continues his rehab into the season.

He tore the ACL in his left knee in the preseason before his rookie season in 2023, missing the season.

In 13 games last season, Overshown totaled 90 tackles, an interception, five sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble.