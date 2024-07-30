 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Other PFT Content

DeMeco Ryans: Andre Johnson becoming a Hall of Famer means everything to our organization

  
Published July 30, 2024 11:22 AM

From 2006 to 2011, linebacker DeMeco Ryans and receiver Andre Johnson were teammates on the Texans.

Now head coach Ryans will lead Houston in the Hall of Fame game this week as Johnson becomes enshrined in Canton.

In his Monday press conference, Ryans said that Johnson going into the Hall of Fame “means everything to our organization.”

“Every person that’s worked in this organization, every player who’s strapped it up and put on that Texans jersey, Andre is representing everyone,” Ryan said. “And there’s no better guy than Andre to be the first Houston Texan going in as a Hall of Famer. Definitely deserving of it.

“He’s always been the best player in any field that he’s stepped on and he has been a great man in the community, great leader as well. So, Andre is –we’re happy to be there to support Andre and wouldn’t want to do it for any other guy.”

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2003 draft, Johnson spent 12 seasons with the Texans, leaving a clear legacy as one of the best players in the young history of the franchise. He twice led the league in receptions and receiving yards, becoming a two-time, first-team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

He ended his Texans tenure with 1,012 receptions for 13,597 yards with 64 touchdowns. After spending his last two seasons with the Colts and Titans, Johnson finished his career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards with 70 TDs.